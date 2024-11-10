Pushup Showdown 2.0? Jon Jones Challenged to Rematch By Zion Clark After Viral Moment

Zion Clark has challenged Jon Jones to a pushup rematch after their last showdown went viral.

As we know, fight fans across the globe are counting down the minutes until the return of Jon Jones next weekend. In the main event of UFC 309, he will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic – with many believing it will be his final fight in mixed martial arts.

Either way, though, there’s no denying the legacy that ‘Bones’ has built for himself in the sport. He is widely considered to be the greatest of all time, and even if you aren’t a big fan of him, it’s hard to argue against that point.

Someone else who has received critical acclaim over the years is none other than Zion Clark. The 27-year-old, who was born without legs, is a truly inspirational athlete who has even managed to debut in MMA himself.

Following Jon Jones’ last win inside the octagon, the two men engaged in a pretty entertaining pushup battle backstage. Clark got the victory but now, he’s made it known in an Instagram reply that he wants a rematch.

Zion Clark wants Jon Jones rematch

“When we running it back @jonnybones”.

For Jon Jones, there is one sole focus for him – retaining the belt against Stipe Miocic. From there, the talks will begin about his future and whether or not he’ll carry on competing at the elite level.

At the bare minimum, he’ll need to acknowledge the level of demand that currently exists for him to take on Tom Aspinall. He doesn’t necessarily have much to prove given the body of work he’s put forward in his career, but if he really wants to avoid the critics, taking on Aspinall would be the perfect way to do it.

If, of course, he avoids the upset against Miocic.