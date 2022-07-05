Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has received a rather stark warning from a former promotional champion about the recent size and mass increase of former heavyweight kingpin, Stipe Miocic – with Chris Weidman claiming the Ohio favorite is walking around in the region of 250lbs.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight, is expected to return to the Octagon this year for the first time since February 2020, with a potential interim heavyweight title fight against Miocic floated in recent months, namely for a September pay-per-view card.

As for Miocic, the former two-time heavyweight champion has been out of action since March of last year, where he suffered a thunderous second round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the pair’s championship rematch.

Jon Jones has been warned to expect to share the Octagon with a stout Stipe Miocic

With the duo continually linked to a potential interim title fight before the close of the year, Weidman, a close friend of fellow former champion, Miocic, issued a warning to Jones regarding the size increase of the Ohio striker in recent months.

“I see Jon Jones really working to gain size and Stipe (Miocic) was smaller,” Chris Weidman told The Schmo. “I’ve trained with Stipe, he’s one of my boys, I was hanging out with him last night. Bro, he got big, and he’s been doing it quietly. He’s like a solid 250 (pounds) right now. Solid, 250, and whenever he decides to come back, he’s a problem.”



“I don’t think Jon Jones wants that fight,” Chris Weidman speculated. “If he thinks he’s gonna be going against a 225 pound Stipe, he’s wrong. He’s got a big, strong boy that won’t stop coming forward, and believes in himself, and (is) very well-rounded. He’s a different beast right now. I’m telling you.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Weidman, a former undisputed middleweight champion, has been sidelined since April of last year, after he suffered a catastrophic compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula in the opening stages of his UFC 261 fight against Uriah Hall.