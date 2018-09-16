Jon Jones Visits Las Vegas On Business Meeting With UFC

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took a trip to Sin City alongside his manager to have a meeting with UFC officials.

What’s interesting is that this news is not a report but rather, his manager, Malki Kawa, made it known to the world in a post on his official Instagram account with the caption of the photo that read, “2 GOATS, 1 mission, all business.”

This has led to a lot of speculation as to what this meeting was about considering two factors. One, there has been some who have thought that Jones would somehow make his return at UFC 230 in the main event. The second factor is due to him being suspended right now.

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO. This fight took place in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California. Later on, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and also removed from the official UFC rankings.

Moving along to February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000. Many considered that this hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test. Now, he’s waiting to hear the decision made by USADA. You can see the post here:

So here’s the reality of the situation. We don’t know yet exactly what this meeting was about. It could be a friendly visit and the Jones camp just playing up speculation. However, it’s a bit odd for them to go there in person with the former UFC champion currently suspended.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks but for now, here’s the updated card:

Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

David Branch vs. Ronaldo Souza

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson

Sultan Aliev vs. Lyman Good

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi