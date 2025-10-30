Jon Jones Trolls Tom Aspinall By Riding a Horse with an Eye Patch Following UFC 321 Eye Poke Controversy

Jon Jones never misses an opportunity to troll one of his fellow fighters.

After years of teasing a potential clash with Tom Aspinall, Jones opted to retire from the sport, resulting in the Brit being promoted from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion.

Aspinall stepped inside the Octagon at UFC 321, set to defend his gold for the first time against perennial contender Ciryl Gane. Unfortunately, things came to a crashing halt four and a half minutes into the first round when Gane unintentionally poked Aspinall in both eyes.

With Aspinall unable to continue, the fight was ruled a no-contest, prompting fighters, fans, and pundits to question whether or not he took the “easy way out” on social media.

Jones, however, went in an entirely different direction.

While attending the Dirty Boxing 4 weigh-ins, ‘Bones’ rode in—literally—on a white horse while donning an eye patch as a means of trolling his heavyweight successor.

Jon Jones eyes fight with ‘Poatan’ at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Jones announced his retirement from the sport in June, but the former two-division titleholder quickly reversed his decision upon learning that the UFC would host an event at The White House in 2026.

Since then, ‘Bones’ has engaged in a bit of a back-and-forth with Alex Pereira, who plans on making the move to heavyweight after regaining the 205-pound crown earlier this month.

