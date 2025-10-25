Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Ends in No Contest After Accidental Eye Poke – UFC 321 Highlights

Tom Aspinall’s first defense as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion did not go as planned.

Stepping into the main event spotlight at UFC 321, Aspinall came out aggressively, throwing body kicks and looking to land an early knockout blow. During an exchange halfway through the first round, Gane outstretched his fingers, poking Apsinall in both eyes simultaneously.

The fight was halted, allowing Aspinall time to recover. Unfortunately, he never would.

More than three minutes into his recovery time, Aspinall made it clear that he could not see out of his right eye. As a result, the bout was waved off and ruled a no-contest due to the unintentional foul.

Official Result: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke at 4:35 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at uFC 321:

Can't blame Tom Aspinall for not continuing after this…



Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane was ruled a No Contest after Aspinall could not continue from an eye poke.

Aspinall retains his heavyweight title. #UFC321



