Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Ends in No Contest After Accidental Eye Poke – UFC 321 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane - UFC 321 Highlights

Tom Aspinall’s first defense as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion did not go as planned.

Stepping into the main event spotlight at UFC 321, Aspinall came out aggressively, throwing body kicks and looking to land an early knockout blow. During an exchange halfway through the first round, Gane outstretched his fingers, poking Apsinall in both eyes simultaneously.

The fight was halted, allowing Aspinall time to recover. Unfortunately, he never would.

More than three minutes into his recovery time, Aspinall made it clear that he could not see out of his right eye. As a result, the bout was waved off and ruled a no-contest due to the unintentional foul.

READ MORE:  Kevin Holland Was Overacting, The Groin Shot Wasn't That Bad Says Mike Mallott

Official Result: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke at 4:35 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at uFC 321:

READ MORE:  Mackenzie Dern Laughs At First Fight With Virna Jandiroba: "Barely even knew how to throw a jab back then"

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts