Jon Jones hints at retirement: ‘Retired at age 37. Winning’

Amid continued question marks over his immediate fighting future ahead of a planned return against the veteran, Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 – heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has laid out the biggest hint at his impending retirement from combat sports so far.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder and a current heavyweight champion, is all but signed to make his comeback to fighting at the end of the year at UFC 309 in November, headlining the Madison Square Garden battle against the above-mentioned, Miocic.

Sidelined through a pectoral tendon tear injury since March of last year, Rochester native, Jones made good on a long-mooted heavyweight move, turning in a stunning opening round guillotine choke submission win against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones appears to confirm impending retirement

And amid links to a spectacular double retirement alongside Ohio veteran, Miocic in his home state return, Jones has hinted that he may just follow through with speculation – having just reached his late 30s.

“Fun fact, after this year, Jon Jones will never have to work again,” Jon Jones posted in response to a comment on his official Instagram account. “Retired at age 37. Winning.”

Jones’ comment come fresh off the back of more links to an eventual title unification bout with interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall – which has just seen more cold water poured over it, as the Atherton native lobbies the UFC to replace him against the Rochester native in place of Miocic.

“Get Stipe (Miocic) out of there [a fight with Jon Jones], let’s be honest,” Tom Aspinall said. “The guy is 43 years old, he’s had a four year layoff, and his last fight was a knock out loss. Granted, he’s an absolute legend in the sport of MMA. He’s the best heavyweight ever like, statistically – the best heavyweight ever.”

“But, the guy needs to be pulled out of the race,” Tom Aspinall explained. “The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d, mate. He’s too old. No one’s that interested anymore. And I respect Stipe a lot. Pull him out, stick me in. It’s right though, isn’t it? It is right. Get Joe Biden out of there, stick me in.”

