Tom Aspinall rips Stipe Miocic ahead of UFC 309: ‘He needs to be Joe Biden’d’

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has hit out at former undisputed titleholder, Stipe Miocic ahead of his expected return at UFC 309 – claiming the Ohio native is uninteresting anymore, comparing him to sitting United States President, Joe Biden.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight gold holder, returned at the end of last month in the co-main event of UFC 304, to successfully defend his crown in a showdown with former-foe, Curtis Blaydes.

And avenging his sole Octagon defeat, Atherton native, Aspinall made lightwork of the perennial heavyweight contender – turning in a blistering opening round knockout win over the Illinois native in their title fight rematch.

Tom Aspinall offers to replace Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Failing in his continued pursuit of an immediate title unification fight against fellow champion, Jon Jones in his return to action – Aspinall has hit out as the Rochester native, Miocic’s return to action, claiming not one single fan is “interested” in watching him compete again.

“Get Stipe (Miocic) out of there [a fight with Jon Jones], let’s be honest,” Tom Aspinall told TNT Sports. “The guy is 43 years old, he’s had a four year layoff, and his last fight was a knock out loss. Granted, he’s an absolute legend in the sport of MMA. He’s the best heavyweight ever like, statistically – the best heavyweight ever.”

“But, the guy needs to be pulled out of the race,” Tom Aspinall explained. “The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d, mate. He’s too old. No one’s that interested anymore. And I respect Stipe a lot. Pull him out, stick me in. It’s right though, isn’t it? It is right. Get Joe Biden out of there, stick me in.

Miocic has been sidelined for the last three years, most recently suffering a stunning second round knockout loss to former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s title rematch.