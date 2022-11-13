Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira’s brutal standing knockout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has reacted to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 main event to become the new middleweight champion.

UFC 281 delivered a truly incredible card last night at Madison Square Garden. Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler produced an all-out war that saw the former interim lightweight champion emerge victorious and submit Chandler in the third round.

Weili Zhang reclaimed her throne at the top of the strawweight pyramid as she defeated Carla Esparza in the second round via submission. This was all before the highly anticipated main event where once again Alex Pereira was able to best arguably one of the greatest middleweights of all time in Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

This came as Adesanya’s second professional loss in MMA and the UFC after he was previously beaten by at the time light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz. One main who knows about reigning supreme in the 205-pound division and fighting off all contenders is none other than Jon Jones.

Given Jones’ and Adesanya’s history it comes as no surprise that ‘Bones’ had to share his thoughts after the main event of UFC 281 concluded.

Initially, it started with one of the all-time greats accepting the praise of Khabib Nurmagomedov after the former lightweight champion made comparisons between him and Israel Adesanya.

I appreciate the kind words Champ pic.twitter.com/aUxY2x0YwC — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

Jones then followed up on the praise he received by passing on some of his own to the new middleweight champion, Alex Pereira.

It’s already yours Champ, Congratulations! Incredibly happy for you and your team. 🙏🏾 🇧🇷 https://t.co/GGk1kOCsvx — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

‘It’s already yours Champ, Congratulations! Incredibly happy for you and your team. 🙏🏾 🇧🇷’ Jones stated.

Jones then concluded his series of tweets by responding to a fan questioning why he would toy with Israel Adesanya after he suffered his defeat.

Now why would I go and do something like that? https://t.co/3bKsKaOAFu — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

‘Now why would I go and do something like that?’ Jones said.

Although Jon Jones maybe held back on his remarks regarding Adesanya, it is not far from speculation that he enjoyed seeing the middleweight champion dethroned.

Jon Jones Calls on Stipe Miocic for UFC 282 Matchup

Having taken time away from the sport in order to begin his transition into the heavyweight division, it now appears Jon Jones is ready to step back inside the octagon and clearly has no interest in taking on an easy opponent after he called out the former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic.

I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas. Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete! I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape. https://t.co/3Ouu9Xk8Ns — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2022

‘I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas. Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete! I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape.’ Jones tweeted.

Following up from this Jones sent another prompt towards Miocic as he urges the former champion to put pen to paper and sign the contract.

I’m bringing all the heat @Stipemiocic, I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract #Ufc282 — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 28, 2022

‘I’m bringing all the heat @Stipemiocic, I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract #Ufc282’ Jones prompted.

UFC 282 is less then a month away so it seems unlikely that Jon Jones wishes shall be granted but given his readiness to compete, we should expect to see ‘Bones’ back inside of the octagon in the first quarter of 2023.

