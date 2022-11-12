Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler in three round blood and guts war – UFC 281 Highlights

Returning to the winner’s enclosure in spectacular fashion, former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier lands a third round rear-naked choke win over Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

As advertised, Poirier and Chandler got after the action early in the first round, exchanging hooks and uppercuts in the pockets, with both looking less than 100 percent in separate occasions throughout the frame. With just seconds remaining in the round, Chandler survived an onslaught from Poirier, seeing the second round.

Taking down Poirier in the second round, Chandler threatened from the back with a neck crank of his own. Attempting to take the Lafayette native down in the third and final round to boot, Chandler executed a high-crotch single leg, however, Poirier wound up on back control during a scramble, immediately locking up a body-triangle.

Hand fighting for some time before the eventual finish, Poirier dragged Chandler to the canvas atop him, locking his hands for a rear-naked choke success.

Below, catch the highlights from Dustin Poirier’s submission win over Michael Chandler

How is this going to round 2 🤯 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/6gAoxf6Dv8 — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022