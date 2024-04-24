Islam Makhachev refuses to fight Max Holloway in future title clash: ‘I don’t want to give him the chance’

Ahead of his UFC 302 return in June, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev appears less than interested in hanging around at the weight class beyond the summer – and even less interest in facing recently-minted BMF gold holder, Max Holloway in the future.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and the current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, is slated to make his return at the beginning of June, headlining in Newark in a title fight against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier atop a UFC 302 card.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Holloway, the surging former undisputed featherweight champion made good on his sophomore outing at the lightweight limit at UFC 300 earlier this month, landing a viral, buzzer-beating KO win over Justin Gaethje in the pair’s symbolic BMF title outing.

Islam Makhachev shuts down fight with Max Holloway

And touted as having the pick of the bunch of his next bouts, whether that be against featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, or a lucrative rematch with Conor McGregor – Holloway’s quest for a title fight against Makhachev has already been shut down by the Russian.

“I don’t want to give him (Max Holloway) a chance now, because I have some contenders who I have to beat,” Islam Makhachev told The New York Post. “Now, I have Dustin (Poirier). After, we’ll have Arman (Tsarukyan). I think I’ll have some [work] in my division, he has [work] in his division.

“Maybe if he wins his next fight,” Islam Makhachev explained. “Maybe [if] he beats (Ilia) Topuria, and I finish all of my two fights, maybe.”

Welcoming a slew of bouts namely against Topuria and Dublin star, McGregor in his next outing after minting himself as the BMF gold holder, Holloway confirmed a rematch with the former duel-weight champion is the most appealing clash on the horizon for him.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacace

As for Makhachev, the American Kickboxing Academy staple has sights fixed on fighting at welterweight after his bout with Poirier, claiming he has already cleared out the lightweight division of rightful contenders.

Would you like to see Max Holloway challenge Islam Makhachev in the future?