Jon Jones charged with two misdemeanors in case with drug testing agent, UFC star facing potential jail sentence

Current UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses in relation to an issue involving a drug-testing agent back in March, with the promotional star set to appear in a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, July 17. next.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and the current heavyweight titleholder, has been charged with assault, as well as interference with communications, two misdemeanor offenses in relation to an incident with a drug-testing agent who attempted to collect a sample at his home on March 30. of this year.

Jon Jones charged with two misdemeanor offenses

According to an initial report from MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin, Jon Jones, a native of Rochester, is scheduled to attend a virtual court appearance on July 17. at 9:15 a.m. MT in New Mexico, as per the Bernalillo County Court representatives.

Jones has vehemently denied the allegations



Jones, who is gearing up for a return to combat sports later this year in a rumored fight with former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden, could face jail time that would be less than a year in total, as well as a combined $1,500 fine combined if convicted of both his misdemeanor charges.

Jones is reportedly set to be asked to enter a plea upon his appearance in court virtually, where he will be informed of charges brought against him, before the sitting judge will then outline the conditions of the UFC star’s release while the case – which is expected to see bench trial in 30 to 45 days is pending.

Last competing in mixed martial arts competition 500 days ago, Jones headlined UFC 285 back in March of last year against interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones would go on to submit the French fighter with an opening round guillotine choke in the pair’s vacant heavyweight championship fight.

The former pound-for-pound number one ranked UFC fighter was scheduled to headline UFC 295 last November in New York, however, withdrew from a booked fight with the previously mentioned Miocic after suffering an injury and has remained sidelined in the time since.

