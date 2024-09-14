Jon Jones Next Fight Confirmed for November 16 at Madison Square Garden – UFC 309

According to UFC president Dana White, Jon Jones Next Fight will be going down on November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York, against Stipe Miocic with the heavyweight title on the line.

Jon Jones Next Fight is November 16 at UFC 309

The heavyweight king will look to defend his throne later this year. Jon Jones Next Fight has been confirmed to be against the former heavyweight UFC champion Stipe Miocic on November 16 live from New York at Madison Square Garden booked for UFC 309.

The US-born Stipe Miocic was an impressive heavyweight UFC champion having four defenses overall, he was well known for his series against Daniel Cormier. In his run, he defeated fighters such as Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabrício Werdum, and Mark Hunt, among others.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

‘Bones’ Jon Jones cemented himself as an all-time great in MMA history with his legendary run in the light heavyweight division. He defeated several future or past champions such as Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Lyoto Machida, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Glover Teixeira, Rashad Evans, and Daniel Cormier, plus several more.

Jones vacated his light heavyweight title and moved up to heavyweight, after a long period of rest. He earned the vacant heavyweight title in early 2023 and has been inactive since. Miocic has not competed since 2021 and has not had a win since 2020. Largely, MMA fans want to see Jones face the dangerous and active interim UFC champion, Tom Aspinall.

But, Jon Jones Next Fight is going to be against the 42-year-old Stipe Miocic according to Dana White. Afterward, he said, Miocic is likely to retire, and ‘Bones‘ is likely to next face Aspinall. But it is not yet confirmed or set in stone. He explained:

“Jon Jones is going to fight in Madison Square Garden in November. Then if he wins, or Stipe wins, then we see what happens next. Who will retire or whatever? Do I think Stipe WIll Retire? I do … But I know for a fact, if Jon Jones wins that fight with all this talk that’s out there, there’s no way in hell he’s not fighting Aspinall.”