Is Tom Aspinall ready for Jon Jones? Joe Rogan previews Jones vs. Aspinall fight

Whilst UFC color-commentator as well as the majority of fans and pundits are drooling at the prospect of a title unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall — the veteran caller has claimed the Atherton native should be aware he is angling for a meeting with the “boogeyman.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion akin to current interim gold holder, Aspinall, is lined up for his return to action for the first time in over a year later this annum — in the form of a UFC 309 headliner against former two-time heavyweight titleholder, Stipe Miocic.

As for Aspinall, the interim champion became the first interim gold holder to defend his title since bantamweight star, Renan Barao — laying out perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes with a stunning first round knockout at UFC 304, avenging his sole Octagon defeat in the pair’s title rematch.

Joe Rogan warns Tom Aspinall of Jon Jones fight pursuit

And angling for a title fight with Jones ever since he finished Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 last year, Aspinall has remained fruitless in his pursuit of the former pound-for-pound number one — who Rogan claims would be the first ‘real’ test for the Brit heavyweight.

“It’s a bit of a problem for him (Tom Aspinall), right?” Joe Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “He has not been tested in that way. You know, you’re getting up to elite status where you’re calling out Jon Jones, right? That’s the boogeyman.”

The skill set and the ability to push deep into the rounds, it’s nuts,” Joe Rogan said of Jon Jones. “Jon, when he fought (Alexander) Gustafsson, he had almost no training camp. They said he barely showed up. I talked to (Greg) Jackson about it. Greg Jackson was like, ‘He didn’t even train for that fight,’ and he pulled that fight off in the fourth and fifth rounds. That’s when he really turned it up.”