Dana White Rage Quits Stream and Snaps at MMA Fans over Jon Jones Dig: “Shut the f**k up.”

Dana White rage-quit a live stream after fans gave him sh*t over his unending praise for Jon Jones.

While the UFC CEO may not be the best of friends with the undisputed heavyweight champion, White has been more than willing to hail ‘Bones’ as the No. 1 P4P fighter in the world and then promptly argue with anyone who says otherwise.

As a result, that’s made White a bit of a target on social media with fight fans constantly trolling him over his adulation of a fighter who has only competed one time in the last four-and-a-half years.

While interacting with fans on Instagram Live ahead of Tuesday’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC boss man abruptly shut things down after multiple comments came rolling in about his obsequious flattery of Jones.

Dana White gets annoyed and ends his IG live when people troll him about “riding Jones” 😭 pic.twitter.com/oYJA7OjTrx — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 11, 2024

“Shut the f*ck up. Look at the stats, read them. Best of all time, and he is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Ride that motherf*cker.”

Dana White Still Has a Sense of humor over his jon jones obsession

Of course, White has a sense of humor about the subject, so long as you catch him at the right time. Not long after closing down his Instagram Live in a tizzy, he returned only to be bombarded with more comments about Jon Jones. This time, someone asked White if he was going to “oil up” the former light heavyweight champ.

White couldn’t help, but laugh at the comment before calling the commenters “mentally ill.”

Someone just asked Dana White when he’s going to oil up Jon Jones on his IG live 💀 pic.twitter.com/mGO3QlkKTS — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 12, 2024

“When’s this oil thing going to go away?… This guy says, ‘When you going to oil up Jon Jones?’. You guys are f*cking mentally ill” White said.

With Jon Jones rumored to return in November for UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden, we can only assume that White will continue to poke at pundits with his unabashed love for Jones over the next couple of months.