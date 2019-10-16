Jon Jones Names Israel Adesanya As His New ‘Pu**y,’ Formally Releases Daniel Cormier

Spread the word!













It looks like Jon Jones has completely turned his attention to Israel Adesanya as his new heated rival in mixed martial arts.

Jones and Daniel Cormier have been rivals for years and part of the reason why their fights are so anticipated is because there is a genuine dislike between the pair. But with Cormier retiring after a third fight with Stipe Miocic, it looks like their rivalry will end, at least in the Octagon.

And Adesanya looks to be the new replacement. Jones and Adesanya have been going back-and-forth throughout the year and talk of a superfight between the two has increased following the latter’s win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

However, Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman recently claimed his team would prefer for his student to face Miocic instead of Jones:

“We don’t have to give a person of Jon’s nature an opportunity that Israel can bestow on him,” Bareman said. “That’s why I suggested that we fight Stipe.

“If we’re going to do a superfight, we’d much rather do it against Stipe. A good dude, a nice guy, a stand-up guy. That’s just how my team operates.”

Safe to say, Jones came across those comments and was not impressed. He reacted to the clip of the interview posted on social media soon after:

“Lol I formally release DC as being my pu**y, Izzy now takes the throne,” Jones tweeted on Wednesday.

Lol I formally release DC as being my pussy, Izzy now takes the throne https://t.co/3pKJSFLKNN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 16, 2019

No response from “The Last Stylebender” or Cormier as of now.

Do you think we’ll ever see Jones vs. Adesanya? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!