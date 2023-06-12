Two fans – whom have been branded as “gutsy”, have been pictured wearing shirts displaying a mugshot taken of UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones – to the Endicott native’s recent meet and greet event over the course of the weekend.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, returned to the Octagon triumphantly at UFC 285 back in March, turning in a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane in the pair’s vacant title fight.

Jon Jones earmarked for UFC 295 return in November

Expected to make his return to the Octagon in November atop a UFC 295 card in Madison Square Garden, Jones has been tied to a potential heavyweight title defense against former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic, as well as Russian heavyweight knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich to name a new.

Recently appearing at a meet and greet event, Jones was met by a host of fans throughout the evening – notably by a pair of fans who revealed they were wearing shirts sporting pictures of Jones’ most recent mugshot emblazoned on them.

Jon Jones’ fans show up with t-shirts of his mugshot 😅🤭



🎥 IG/dominikjno pic.twitter.com/kcmNDAOpS3 — FIGHTING LTD (@fighting_ltd) June 12, 2023

Touching on his potential fighting future against current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in the future to boot during an impromptu interview at the event, Jones urged UFC president, Dana White to book a fight with the Morecambe puncher – claiming he would also make a professional boxing debut in order to secure a fight with undefeated boxer, Fury.

“I would love it if Dana (White) could make that fight happen,” Jon Jones said of a clash with Tyson Fury. “ That’s one thing about the UFC, we always give the fans what they want to see.”

“Tyson Fury is just such a magnificent opponent,” Jon Jones explained. “And it would be awesome to make that fight happen. I’m up for it, and I’d even be willing to box him. Let’s see what happens.”