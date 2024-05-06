Jon Jones defends status as undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, continues to snub Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones’ reign as the current UFC heavyweight world champion is being called into question.

With Francis Ngannou walking away from the promotion’s offer in favor of fame and fortune in the boxing ring, ‘Bones’ returned from a three-year-long layoff to compete for a vacated title against perennial contender Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

It took Jones all of two minutes to submit ‘Bon Gamin’ to claim the heavyweight crown, making him a two-division champion.

Unfortunately, Jon Jones has yet to defend the belt.

Originally, he was scheduled to put his strap on the line against the consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November. However, a pectoral injury suffered whilst training forced Jones to bow out of the bout. That paved the way for Tom Aspinall to step in and claim the interim heavyweight title with a stunning 69-second KO of Sergei Pavlovich.

As it stands, Aspinall will defend his interim title before Jones returns to defend the undisputed belt. That has some fight fans suggesting that the Salford, England native is the true heavyweight king, relegating Jones to the role of interim champion.

When one fan online suggested this, noting that Jones simply “won a vacant belt,” ‘Bones’ snapped back writing: “Lol I went into the cage a champion, I left the cage that night a champion.”

Jon Jones more interested in a fight with alex pereira than tom aspinall

Even though a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall should be top priority for the UFC, it appears as though ‘Bones’ has absolutely no interest in fighting the UK-based star, even if he gets past the 41-year-old Miocic later this year.

Instead, Jones is either toying with retirement or a heavyweight title clash with fellow two-division titleholder Alex Pereira. Taking to social media, ‘Bones’ gauged interest from fans, suggesting that a superfight fight against ‘Poatan’ would be the biggest fight the UFC could make in the division, completely snubbing Aspinall in the process.

“If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT?” Jones asked on X. “Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after Stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make.This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated.”

Accused of outright ducking Aspinall by one commenter, Jones snapped back in a follow-up post.