Report – Canelo Alvarez targeted to meet Terence Crawford in huge December clash: ‘It will be a big fight’

As per multiple reports this Monday evening, fresh off his decision win over Jaime Munguia over the course of the weekend, super middleweight kingpin, Canelo Alvarez is being lined up to take on current welterweight gold holder, Terence Crawford – potentially as soon as December of this year.

Canelo, the current super middleweight champion, extended his winning run to four straight fights over the course of the weekend in Las Vegas, turning in a unanimous decision win over compatriot, Munguia, dropping the Mexican star en route to his judging success.

And as for Crawford, the welterweight slicklest has been sidelined since he improved to 40-0 as a professional back in July of last year with an emphatic ninth round knockout win over Errol Spence Jr.

Canelo Alvarez targeted to meet Terence Crawford in December blockbuster

According to reports tonight, however, Saudi Arabian adviser, Turki Alalshikh is currently targeting a fight between Canelo and Crawford – with the hope of brokering a clash between the duo as soon as December.

“Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is being potentially eyed for December/January by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh,” Boxing reporter, Michael Benson posted on X. “”I’m working to deliver (Canelo Alvarez), but it will be a big fight (for Terence Crawford). I’ll discuss the names with him,” Alalshikh stated.

Linked with a potential showdown against Arizona striker, David Benavidez both before and in the immediate aftermath of his clash against Munguia, Canelo appears on a collision course with Crawford should the above-mentioned, Alalshikh manage to strike a deal between the two.

Racking up his fourth consecutive defence of middleweight spoils, Jalisco favorite, Canelo had turned in a trio of victories over Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder, and Jermell Charlo before his decision win over Munguia in ‘Sin City’.

