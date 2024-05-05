Video – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson spotted training hard for upcoming Mark Kerr biopic

ByMakoa Goble
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson trains MMA ahead of role in new Mark Kerr biopic

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been preparing for his new role in an upcoming movie about UFC legend Mark Kerr, and it seems that he won’t be skimping on his due diligence in training and preparation for this role.

The movie is called The Smashing Machine and will portray how Mark Kerr went on to become a two-time UFC tournament champion. The movie will surely be interesting, as Kerr lived a reportedly wild lifestyle back in the olden days of MMA, before the rules and regulations that protect fighters nowadays.

Mark Kerr

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has always been known for staying in phenomenal shape but also never fails to continue to push this envelope despite aging over the years. Now, new footage has been released depicting the realistic MMA training ‘The Rock’ is undergoing in preparation for this role.

READ MORE:  Anthony Smith sends huge warning to fierce rival Alex Pereira after UFC 301 win: I'll choke him out'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson plans to deliver fans the greatest MMA movie of all time

The dedication that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has so far shown belies a genuine interest in the sport. ‘The Rock’ has actually been a fan of the UFC and MMA for years and years. In fact, he even presented Jorge Masvidal with the ‘BMF’ title way back in 2019. What’s more, ‘The Rock’ has been a vocal supporter of the sport, and with this genuine interest, should be a perfect fit for this role.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC sensation 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey penning the script for her own Netflix biopic
The Rock appointed to TKO Group board members links up with the UFC WWE

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Rock’ is working closely with director Benny Safdie, who also worked on films such as Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems. The production company A24 will produce and finance the movie, as well as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s own company: Seven Bucks Productions, Eli Bush, David Koplan, and Safdie’s Out for the Count banner.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

There is still no exact release date, but production for the movie should begin this year. The movie should paint a picture of the early days of MMA, as they were a very far cry from how things stand today. The format of the events was different, as were the rules. What’s more, fighters made even less money back than then they do now.

READ MORE:  Jon Jones confirms verbal agreement in place to make UFC return: 'I'll let Dana White announce the date'

Are you excited about this new Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson movie?

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor rips Ryan Garcia in sickening post amid failed drug test: 'Get your head together, I'm gonna smash it in'

Makoa Goble is an American writer born in Virginia Beach, Virginia who grew up in Northern California. A father of two, Makoa is a family man and has had a love of writing and MMA since he was a child himself.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts