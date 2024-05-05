Merab Dvalishvili announces UFC 306 title fight with Sean O’Malley at Las Vegas Sphere in September

Surging bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili has confirmed he will finally challenge for divisional gold later this year at UFC 306 in September, tackling undisputed titleholder, Sean O’Malley at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Dvalishvili, the current number one ranked contender, has been sidelined since February, most recently turning in an impressive unanimous decision win over former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo in the pair’s title-eliminator clash.

As for Montana native, O’Malley the striking phenom turned in his first successful defense of the bantamweight crown at UFC 299 back in March, avenging his sole professional defeat in a one-sided decision shutout win against Ecuadorian challenger, Marlon Vera.

And staking his claim for a shot at bantamweight gold in the time since, Georgian grappling ace, Merab Dvalishvili has called for a title fight against Dana White’s Contender Series product, O’Malley before the end of the year – with the latter keen on a UFC 306 return at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Merab Dvalishvili confirms UFC 306 title fight with Sean O’Malley

Overnight, Dvalishvili has provided a significant update on the status of a title fight against O’Malley – confirming that he will fight the incumbent gold holder at UFC 306 in September.

In the midst of an impressive 10-fight winning run, Tbilisi native, Dvalishvili has racked up victories over the likes of former champion, Petr Yan, Marlon Moraes, Jose Aldo, and John Dodson during his roughshod run through the bantamweight ranks.

Himself winning spoils back in August of last year, O’Malley managed to end the record-setting title reign of Dvalishvili’s close friend and training partner, Aljamain Sterling with a blistering knockout stoppage in Boston, Massachusetts.

With The Ultimate Fighter 32 kicking off later this month – starring undisputed flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, and former gold holder, Valentina Shevchenko, the pair are also expected to feature at UFC 306, having headlined last year’s Noche UFC event during Mexican Independence Day weekend, in a decision draw rematch.

