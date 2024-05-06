UFC CEO Dana White roasted by comedian Andrew Schulz over fighter pay during Tom Brady Netflix special

Nobody, including UFC CEO Dana White, was safe during The Roast of Tom Brady.

On Sunday evening, Netflix presented a live three-hour event dedicated to roasting perhaps the greatest player in NFL history. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was surrounded by some of the best roasters in the business, including Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser. He also took it on the chin from several former teammates and his ex-coach, Bill Belichick.

However, Brady wasn’t the only one getting b*tch slapped by a bevy of brutal jokes. Taking the stage, comedian Andrew Schulz targeted Dana White in what first started as a dig at Brady and his divorce from Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen.

Andrew Schulz just gave Dana White the nastiest 10-8 in UFC history 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8BUu2ykmR9 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 6, 2024

“Gronkowski, Edelman, Welker, that’s not a receiving core, that’s a law firm, and with that divorce coming up, you’re gonna f*cking need them! Oh, that’s why Dana [White] is here — so you can learn how to f*ck a Brazilian out of half their purse!” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Schulz wasn’t the only one to lay into Dana White during the festivities. Comedy Central Roast icon Jeff Ross poked fun at the CEO and his guests, which included UFC bantamweight champion ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

Dana White and Sean O’Malley just caught some strays at the Tom Brady roast 💀 pic.twitter.com/ijHMIgrtCp — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 6, 2024

“What’s up, Dana? Look at this: Talk about a legend in the room,” Ross said. “Pull back. I want to show he brought the whole cast of ‘Queer Eye.’ Dana, who are these guys? Are these guys – are they neutered? What the f*ck is going on here? The sign said ‘No pets,’ Dana. I love you, Dana. You’re like Michael Vick but with human beings.”

Dana White Roasts Netflix

Of course, Dana White had his opportunity to lay it on a few people, including Netflix who was live broadcasting the event and only gave the UFC frontman 60 seconds to do his spiel.

Dana White was pissed Netflix only gave him one minute to roast Tom Brady 😭



“You guys gave me 60 seconds? My name is Dana! Is that not trans enough for you liberal f*cks?” pic.twitter.com/rSJEBPSyci — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 6, 2024

“It pisses me off,” White said. “I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds. My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f*cks?”

Did you watch The Roast of Tom Brady? If so, what was your favorite part?