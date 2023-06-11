Undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has welcomed a much-rumored fight with current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, urging UFC president, Dana White to pursue a potential clash – even if he means a transition to the squared circle for the former.

Jones, a former light heavyweight champion to boot, returned to the Octagon in triumphant fashion following a 3-year Octagon hiatus back in March, submitting former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane with an opening round guillotine choke to win vacant division spoils.

Expected to make his Octagon return at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden, Jones, who reclaimed the spot as the number one ranked pound-for-pound, has been linked with a heavyweight title defense against former champion, Stipe Miocic, as well as surging Russian knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich.

Jon Jones welcomes future boxing match with Tyson Fury

Linked with a potential fight with WBC heavyweight champion, Fury in recent weeks following a verbal squabble on social media, Jones recently touched on a potential future fight with with the Morecambe native – urging the above-mentioned, White to book a clash.

“I would love it if Dana (White) could make that fight happen,” Jon Jones said of a clash with Tyson Fury during an interview with MMA Fighting. “ That’s one thing about the UFC, we always give the fans what they want to see.”

“Tyson Fury is just such a magnificent opponent,” Jon Jones explained. “And it would be awesome to make that fight happen. I’m up for it, and I’d even be willing to box him. Let’s see what happens.”

Boasting an undefeated 33-0-1 professional record, Fury most recently landed a a tenth round standing TKO win over veteran former oppnent, Derek Chisora in the pair’s championship clash in December of last year in London, England – successfully defending his WBC heavyweight championship.