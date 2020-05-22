Jon Jones ‘Less Emotional’ About Failed Francis Ngannou Fight, Calls Out Jan Blachowicz

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones seems to have calmed down after unleashing on his employers in a series of tweets late last night. ‘Bones’ was unhappy that the promotion refused to offer him more money to step up to heavyweight and face scary knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Jones and Ngannaou have been going back-and-forth on social media exciting fans about the prospect a fight between the pair could be made soon. Last night though it became apparent that the fight won’t be happening in the near future due to financial factors and Jones was keen to let all of his fans know that.

“Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys.”

Jones then went on to say he will be taking some time away from the sport due to these failed negotiations with the UFC, he wrote. “It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two.”

“Maybe when they’re ready to do better business I’ll come back, until then health fitness and family.”

After taking some time to reflect Jones returned to Twitter and retracted a lot of what he had said. The 205lb king although saddened by the failed negotiations still seemed willing to fight and told Polish striker Blachowicz to get ready, he wrote.

“I’ve had some time to think about it and I’m a lot less emotional. Just sad that the ufc doesn’t see my value against the scariest HW in the world. Jan I guess you’re next in line # badbusiness # shocked”

Jones is coming off a controversial win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 earlier this year. His long talked about move to heavyweight appears to be on the back burner for now until the UFC is willing to meet his pay demands.

Are you glad to hear Jon Jones will continue to fight despite his differences with the UFC?