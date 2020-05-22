Jon Jones Claims UFC Unwilling To Pay Him More For Francis Ngannou Fight

Spread the word!













UFC Not Cooperating With Jones For Ngannou Fight

It looks like we won’t be getting a highly-anticipated super fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou — for now.

That’s according to Jones who on Thursday excited fans by cryptically tweeting that he and the UFC were currently in negotiations.

“Currently in negotiation with @UFC as we speak”

Many correctly predicted it was for a lucrative heavyweight matchup with Ngannou. But that was only confirmed after Jones quickly revealed that negotiations for that fight had failed as the promotion was unwilling to give him a pay increase to move up.

“Unbelievable”

“Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys.”

The light heavyweight champion went on to state that money meant more to him at this point in his career rather than his legacy.

“Honestly no, not in the stage of my career. I could retire today. I’ve already done my job, I’ve given this company over a decade of entertainment.”

Jones then hinted at taking some time away from the sport.

“It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two.”

“Maybe when they’re ready to do better business I’ll come back, until then health fitness and family.”

“I should’ve worded that differently, I actually think these guys do great business. Right now things just aren’t where I want them to be.”

“Bones” followed it up with one final message for the light heavyweight division.

“Red panty night for the light heavyweight division”

What do you make of what transpired with Jones?