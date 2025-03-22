Jon Jones Soaks It In as ‘F—k Tom Aspinall’ Chants Break Out During DBX1 Weigh-Ins

Jon Jones supporters were out in full force during Friday’s official weigh-ins for Dirty Boxing Championship 1.

Earlier this week, TMZ Sports revealed that ‘Bones’ had taken a page out of Conor McGregor’s book, becoming a part owner of DBX. The promotion’s first official event goes down on Saturday night at The Hangar in Miami, but first, the competitors, which include former UFC stars Yoel Romero and Andrei Arlovski, stepped on the scale to weigh in for their respective bouts.

While everything went off without a hitch, fans were more enamored with the fact that Jon Jones was on stage for the weigh-ins and proceeded to shower the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion with support.

How exactly did they do this? Well, see for yourself via the video below:

Dana White Insists Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall deal is ‘Done, but It’s not done’

Jones and Aspinall, the UFC’s interim heavyweight titleholder, have been circling one another for more than a year, leaving many to wonder if we’ll ever see the two unify their belts inside the Octagon.

However, Dana White revealed on Friday that a deal is “done, but it’s not done,” whatever that means.

Until the fight does happen, the top of the heavyweight division is at a complete stand-still, leaving both fans and fighters increasingly frustrated with the situation.

“The heavyweight champion of the world fought in November, why they haven’t made this matchup is beyond me,” former UFC middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping, told talkSPORT. “You only need two months for a fight camp. If they don’t announce it soon, then they’re really going to talk about stripping this guy. Any other sport … if this was boxing, you would be stripped. If you don’t fight the mandatory challenger, you will be stripped. It’s just madness.”

Since winning the heavyweight title in March 2023, ‘Bones’ has only defended the belt against Stipe Miocic, a man who, up until that point, hadn’t fought in three and a half years.

In the time since Jon Jones became heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has fought three times, defeating Marcin Tybura, Sergei Pavlovich, and Curtis Blaydes all via knockout in the opening round.