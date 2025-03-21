Yoel Romero Set For Main Event Clash At DBX1

Dirty Boxing Championship, one of the newest kids on the combat sports block, returns this Saturday 22 March, with a pair of MMA legends topping the bill.

Former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski will star in the main and co-main event, respectively, of DBX1. The 14-fight card takes place inside The Hangar at Regatta Harbour, Miami.

Romero will take on former Cage Titans heavyweight champion Ras Hylton, while Arlovski faces off against MMA veteran Terrance Hodges. The event will feature a slew of UFC veterans, including Oluwale Bamgbose, Maurice Greene and Mike Breeden.

DBX arrived on the scene in 2024 and held a pilot event last November, which saw Romero earning himself a first-round TKO victory over Duane Crespo. After the pilot event passed with flying colors, the team at DBX are ready for the promotion’s global launch, with DBX1 set to be streamed for free worldwide on a multitude of platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and X.

In an increasingly crowded sporting landscape, DBX, led by Mike ‘Platinum’ Perry, believes its unique ruleset will guarantee a level of action that hooks fans in and keeps them wanting more. The ruleset is a blend of MMA and boxing. Fighters compete in a custom-built ring wearing 4oz gloves. Rounds last three minutes; elbows are legal, as is ground and pound, so once the strikes start landing, buckle up because no one is taking a knee at DBX.

Listed below is the full fight card for DBX1.

MAIN CARD 8:45 PM EST

Heavyweight – Yoel Romero vs. Ras Hylton

Light Heavyweight – Ulysses Diaz vs. Brian Maxwell

Welterweight – Mike Breeden vs. Keith Speed

Heavyweight – Rob Perez vs. Zac Pauga

Featherweight – Alexander Schenk vs. Tristan Gallichan

PRELIMS 7 PM EST

Middleweight – Jeff Craig vs Oluwale Bamgbose

Heavyweight – Maurice Greene vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bantamweight – Claudia Zamora vs. Kat Nelson

Lightweight – CJ Brant vs. Gabriel Macario

EARLY PRELIMS 6 PM EST

Middleweight – Diego Romo vs. Sean Hotusing

Lightweight – Corey Jackson vs. Marcellus Wallace

Welterweight – Guillerme Bastos vs Gabriel Morales