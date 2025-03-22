Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall: Dana White provides huge update

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the booking of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship.

For the longest time, fight fans have wanted to see one thing above all else: Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. It’s arguably the biggest fight that can be made in all of mixed martial arts, with many believing that Jon has been actively avoiding the fight with Tom.

Either way, Dana White has constantly reassured the masses that he’s going to make it happen. So, with that in mind, you’d have to think Jon Jones is going to get a pretty tasty amount of money coming his way in the months ahead.

Prior to UFC London, White spoke candidly about the current status of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall.

Dana White provides Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall update

“It’s going to happen,” White told TNT Sports on Friday. “It’s done, but it’s not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of getting it signed now.

“If we pull this off and actually make the fight, announce it and start leading up to it, this will be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history.”

“I said it when we first started talking about it and I’ve said it many times in between, and I’ll say it now,” White said. “The fight’s going to happen.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Jon Jones is an absolute legend in the sport but if he really wants to cement his legacy beyond any shadow of a doubt, he needs to take on Tom Aspinall – in a bout that, in many ways, is very winnable for him if he can really dictate the pace.