Jon Jones Feels Heavyweight Jump Would Be Seen As Attack On Daniel Cormier

One of the most highly-anticipated expectations in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world is Jon Jones’ eventual jump up to heavyweight.

Jones has pretty much dominated the light heavyweight division since debuting in the UFC. Now, many would like to see “Bones” take on a new challenge, one in which he’d be considered to be much more vulnerable. However, the heavyweight division is currently run by one of Jones’ oldest rivals, Daniel Cormier.

Speaking at a UFC 239 media scrum recently, Jones addressed a potential move up to heavyweight. In regards to why such a move isn’t in the cards in the immediate future, “Bones” explained he feels like it’d be seen as a sort of attack on “DC” (via BJPenn.com):

“I have had the opportunity to step up and fight heavyweight champions for years and I’ve never done it. I feel like me going up to heavyweight now would be me somehow trying to attack Daniel Cormier.

“And I have no reason to do that. I’ve beat the guy twice, and a part of me is happy for such a good man to let his dreams be true and to be the heavyweight champion. You know, he seems to give back to his community and he’s a great father. He’s just a stand-up class act for the UFC, and there is just no reason for me to take anything else from him.”

Cormier will defend his heavyweight title in the main event of the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) on August 17 against Stipe Miocic. It will be interesting to see if Jones decides to move up to heavyweight should “DC” fall short against the Cleveland slugger. As for Jones, he prepares to defend his own title at UFC 239 next week (Sat. June 6, 2019).

He headlines the PPV against Thiago Santos from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you think Jones moving up to heavyweight would be seen as an attack on Cormier?