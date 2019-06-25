Jon Jones Admits He’s Thinking About Heavyweight, But Isn’t In A Rush

Spread the word!













If Daniel Cormier wants to fight Jon Jones at heavyweight, he might have to wait a while.

Jon Jones admits that he is thinking about the eventual jump up to the heavyweight division, but he’s in no rush to pull the trigger on the move just yet. Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” recently, Jones said things are going so well at light heavyweight at the moment, he doesn’t really have a reason to change anything:

“I am, I am thinking of heavyweight, Ariel,” Jones said. “It’s just not in the forefront. I’m making weight just fine. People always assume that I’m a lot bigger than I am. But I’m a light heavyweight, man. I’m a full-sized light heavyweight who is starting to grow into this grown man strength.

“I feel like I’m getting stronger and more wise in my division. I feel like heavyweight will come whenever – I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m waiting for to go up to heavyweight. Things are just going so well where I’m at. There’s really no reason for me to change anything.”

One of the big money fights awaiting Jones at heavyweight was a fight with Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, Lesnar recently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for the third time. However, Jones isn’t sweating the lost opportunity too much, as he knows there are plenty of other big fights at heavyweight waiting for him:

“No I wasn’t,” Jones admitted. “There’s a lot of big fights at heavyweight with or without Brock Lesnar.”

Prior to the announcement of his UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) clash with Thiago Santos next month, Jones teased a matchup with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Now, “Bones” admits he was simply talking trash, and “stirring the pot,” trying to get fans riled up:

“Not really, I was just talking trash,” Jones admitted. “To the fans, I’m sorry (chuckles). Just stirring the pot. At the end of the day, they want to see some drama, they want to hear some drama, they want to hear you call out people. It keeps them excited and, ultimately, it’s about them. So, sometimes, you just throw out nonsense to keep people talking, keep the people going.”