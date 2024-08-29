Jon Jones launches expletive-Filled rant aimed at Tom Aspinall amid speculation about future fight

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has hit out at interim divisional titleholder, Tom Aspinall once more — ahead of a potential future unification clash — in a rather expletive-filled post aimed post.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder and a current heavyweight gold holder, is expected to return to action at the end of the year in November, taking on the returning former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic in a rescheduled championship bout at Madison Square Garden.

For Aspinall, the Atherton native avenged his sole promotional loss back in July, landing a one-sided first round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes to successfully defend his title for the first time at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Jon Jones hits out at Tom Aspinall in harsh rant

And failing so far in his search of a title fight against Jon Jones in place of Ohio native, Miocic, Aspinall was the subject of another expletive-filled rant from the Rochester native — who claimed no one would ever surpass his championship fight success once he lands his hangs up his gloves for good.

“This dude (Tom Aspinall) literally has my large black c*ck in his mouth every week,” Jon Jones posted in the comments section on his official Instagram account. “I’m flattered. I absolutely guarantee he will not win more world championships than me. That’s truly all that matters at the end of the day. There’s been many champions, no one like me. I sleep good at night.”

annnnndddd of course Jon deleted it pic.twitter.com/TqIbI5AWsv — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 29, 2024

Sidelined through a pectoral tendon injury since March of last year, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones most recently landed the vacant heavyweight crown with a stunning submission win over former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

Facing the Frenchman in the main event of UFC 285, the returning Jones landed a first round guillotine choke submission win over the MMA Factory stape — snapping a three -year hiatus from action.