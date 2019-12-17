Jon Jones Didn’t Like How Dominick Reyes Called Him Out

Spread the word!













Once again, another young fighter will attempt to take Jon Jones’ throne at 205 pounds.

“Bones” will headline the UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 8, 2020, against challenger Dominick Reyes. Reyes comes off a first-round knockout win over ex-UFC middleweight king Chris Weidman. After his win over Weidman, Reyes called out Jones by poking fun at his out-of-competition antics, saying he doesn’t need “party favors,” referencing Jones’ past cocaine use.

During the UFC 247 press conference last week, Jones noted he took issue with Reyes’ comments, and looks forward to settling things inside the Octagon with him come February. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Dominick wins his last fight, from out of nowhere, we’ve never met in person, I’ve never shaken the guy’s hand, and then the guy, instead of being just cordial or being a martial artist or showing a degree of respect, he gets on the microphone, young and immature, and goes, ‘I don’t need party favors; I need the world title.’ That’s how it started,” Jones said.

“But it’s all good. We’re here now. He got what he asked for, and I’m going to put my hands on him, and it’s going to be great. I know nothing about him, honestly. I know nothing about him. I see the games that he wants to play with the insults, and I don’t really care. I don’t really care at the end of the day. My job is to destroy this dude and start focusing on 2020.

“I’m going to have a great 2020, and it’s going to start off by destroying Dominick. I don’t know what I want to do to him. I don’t know if I want to knock him out, choke him out, but oh, dude, I’m going to get him. I’m going to get him. I promise you guys.”

Jones was then asked if he lacks motivation heading into this fight given Reyes is relatively unknown to the general public. However, the Jackson-Wink MMA product assures fans he’s taking Reyes very seriously.

“I do feel like Dominick has everything to win in this situation,” Jones said. “He’s relatively unknown, but that’s why I’m training as hard as I can. I was 240 (pounds) last week. I’m 230 this week. I’m taking him extremely seriously.

“I watch his fights every single day. Because he’s unknown, people would expect someone in my position to take him lightly, and that’s where guys in my position would fall.”

