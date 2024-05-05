Jose Aldo calls for title fight with Sean O’Malley after UFC 301 return: ‘If we can skip the line, it would be great’

After a strong performance over Jonathon Martinez at UFC 301, the featherweight phenom Jose Aldo is ready to cut the line and chase one more title.

For Aldo, defeating Sean O’Malley and claiming the bantamweight title would be a beautiful note to end his career on. Although Aldo isn’t as old as we’ve seen some fighters get in the UFC, his body has so much mileage from all of the countless brutal battles it has endured.

Now, 4-1 in his last five UFC fights, the legend Jose Aldo is dreaming about another title run. He mentions how his own coach explained that a man with his type of legend status could very well just cut ahead in line and face the champion. What’s more, it’s an idea that seemingly intrigues Aldo.

Jose Aldo speaks on facing Sean O’Malley for the Bantamweight Title

According to Aldo, his coach believes they could waltz into a title shot that they haven’t really earned. Aldo kind of likes this idea, understandably, and spoke on this after his victory at #UFC301.

“[My coach] always says that with my name, I can skip the line, I can get in there because when we left, we were very well ranked…” Jose Aldo said (H/T MMA Fighting). “If we can skip the line, it would be great. It would be great. I think that’s it, I’ll get some rest and go back to strong training, and new challenges will come.”

Aldo held the UFC’s featherweight title for many years and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the division. In his footsteps, of course, came champions like Max Holloway and then eventually Alexander Volkanovski.

Now, Aldo fights at bantamweight, and could truly ride off into the sunset with one more title to add to his collection. Such a fight would be very hard to get off of simply beating Jonathan Martinez, though, and regardless of whether he wishes to skip the line or not, one could imagine Aldo needs a few more solid victories at least to challenge for the bantamweight throne.

