Anthony Smith sends huge warning to fierce rival Alex Pereira after UFC 301 win: I’ll choke him out’

ByRoss Markey
Anthony Smith sends huge threat to Alex Pereira after UFC 301 win I'll choke him out

Following last night’s impressive first round submission win over the unbeaten, Vitor Petrino, former light heavyweight champion, Anthony Smith has vowed to grant incumbent champion, Alex Pereira a grappling match – vowing to choke out the Brazilian striker if they share the mats.

Smith, a former undisputed light heavyweight title challenger under the promotion’s banner, managed to retain his status as the number 10 rank in the division overnight – handing the above-mentioned, Petrino his first professional loss in a stunning first round win.

Anthony Smith lands quickfire guillotine over uber prospect Vitor Petrino at UFC 301

Struggling with the surging prospect’s striking on the feet, Smith somehow managed to force a grappling exchange during an ill-fated takedown attempt from Petrino, and despite finding himself slammed to his back, wrapped up a quickfire first round guillotine choke win.

READ MORE:  Mateusz Gamrot offers to fight UFC star Charles Oliveira in July summer return: 'Let's go, I'm ready'

Anthony Smith accepts grappling offer from Alex Pereira

And revealing earlier this week how his pursuit of an Octagon title had encompassed his life, Smith vowed to honor Pereira’s bet of a $50,000 wager in a potential future grappling matchup. 

Alex Pereira plans 238lbs heavyweight move amid links to fight with Jon Jones I don't want to get too heavy
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“What did he (Alex Pereira) say? Alex Pereira said he would put up $50,000, and I start off his back.” Anthony Smith told assembled media after his UFC 301 win. “So, I start off on his back, hooks in, and I’ve got 5 minutes to finish him, and he wants to put $50,000 on it. I’ll take his $50,00. I’ll take his money – if I start off on his back, I’ll choke the sh*t out of him.” 

READ MORE:  UFC king Jon Jones weighs up 'Interesting' title fight with KO star Alex Pereira: 'That's a bad man'

As for Pereira, the former duel-weight champion headlined UFC 300 last month, turning in his first successful defense of the light heavyweight title, courtesy of a first round knockout win over former champion, Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira unsure if his legacy is better than Israel Adesanya's I won two title he tried to
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And weighing up a title fight rematch with another ex-titleholder, Jiri Prochazka in the immediate future, Pereira was also himself floated as a potential suitor to the heavyweight throne, by current division kingpin, Jon Jones.

Would you like to see Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira share the mats?

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira reveals offer to serve as backup fighter to Conor McGregor - Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts