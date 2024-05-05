Anthony Smith sends huge warning to fierce rival Alex Pereira after UFC 301 win: I’ll choke him out’

Following last night’s impressive first round submission win over the unbeaten, Vitor Petrino, former light heavyweight champion, Anthony Smith has vowed to grant incumbent champion, Alex Pereira a grappling match – vowing to choke out the Brazilian striker if they share the mats.

Smith, a former undisputed light heavyweight title challenger under the promotion’s banner, managed to retain his status as the number 10 rank in the division overnight – handing the above-mentioned, Petrino his first professional loss in a stunning first round win.

Struggling with the surging prospect’s striking on the feet, Smith somehow managed to force a grappling exchange during an ill-fated takedown attempt from Petrino, and despite finding himself slammed to his back, wrapped up a quickfire first round guillotine choke win.

Anthony Smith accepts grappling offer from Alex Pereira

And revealing earlier this week how his pursuit of an Octagon title had encompassed his life, Smith vowed to honor Pereira’s bet of a $50,000 wager in a potential future grappling matchup.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“What did he (Alex Pereira) say? Alex Pereira said he would put up $50,000, and I start off his back.” Anthony Smith told assembled media after his UFC 301 win. “So, I start off on his back, hooks in, and I’ve got 5 minutes to finish him, and he wants to put $50,000 on it. I’ll take his $50,00. I’ll take his money – if I start off on his back, I’ll choke the sh*t out of him.”

As for Pereira, the former duel-weight champion headlined UFC 300 last month, turning in his first successful defense of the light heavyweight title, courtesy of a first round knockout win over former champion, Jamahal Hill.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And weighing up a title fight rematch with another ex-titleholder, Jiri Prochazka in the immediate future, Pereira was also himself floated as a potential suitor to the heavyweight throne, by current division kingpin, Jon Jones.

Would you like to see Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira share the mats?