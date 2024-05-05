Ryan Garcia claims he will ‘Quit boxing’ if recent PED use accusations are true: ‘I would never cheat’

Ryan Garcia is holding firm to the pretense that he did not knowingly cheat ahead of his fight with Devin Haney in April, despite what a failed drug test might insinuate.

The circumstances surrounding the fight were already controversial due to Garcia missing weight ahead of the event, but they turned rather spectacular as Garcia went on to deliver a brutal beatdown of Haney on his way to a decision victory.

Less than a month after the fight, it was reported that Garcia had failed not one but two drug tests for a banned performance-enhancing substance called Ostarine. According to Ryan Garcia, though, he never took steroids and has passionately denied the allegations.

Ryan Garcia tells Jake Paul that he will ‘quit boxing’ on Instagram live

Speaking to fellow boxer and social media celebrity Jake Paul on Instagram Live, Garcia spoke about these allegations and kept claiming that he was innocent.

“Ryan, if you did do it, then that’s really f*cked up,” Paul said (H/T MMA Fighting). “I’m going to be pissed off at you as a friend, that’s f*cked up.”

“If I did it, which I know damn well I didn’t, I would quit boxing,” Garcia replied. “I didn’t do it. That’s crazy… God is watching me at all times. I’m not going to do something to cheat people. I could have hurt him. I could have killed him. Why the f*ck would I do that? It’s so stupid, I’m not going to do it. Deadass, I would never cheat.”

The fight was of epic magnitude for Ryan Garcia, who had the chance to capture his first-ever world title against Haney. However, this opportunity would be denied due to his weight miss on the scales. Now, even the win itself is of question, as obviously, the usage of PEDs would invalidate this impressive victory.

What do you make of these recent events in the boxing world?