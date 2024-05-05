Ryan Garcia claims he will ‘Quit boxing’ if recent PED use accusations are true: ‘I would never cheat’

ByMakoa Goble
Ryan Garcia Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia is holding firm to the pretense that he did not knowingly cheat ahead of his fight with Devin Haney in April, despite what a failed drug test might insinuate.

The circumstances surrounding the fight were already controversial due to Garcia missing weight ahead of the event, but they turned rather spectacular as Garcia went on to deliver a brutal beatdown of Haney on his way to a decision victory.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney three times, scores majority decision win - Haney vs. Garcia Highlights

Less than a month after the fight, it was reported that Garcia had failed not one but two drug tests for a banned performance-enhancing substance called Ostarine. According to Ryan Garcia, though, he never took steroids and has passionately denied the allegations.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria confident he will overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'highest-paid athlete in the world' by 2025

Ryan Garcia tells Jake Paul that he will ‘quit boxing’ on Instagram live

Speaking to fellow boxer and social media celebrity Jake Paul on Instagram Live, Garcia spoke about these allegations and kept claiming that he was innocent.

Ryan Garcia 04102022

“Ryan, if you did do it, then that’s really f*cked up,” Paul said (H/T MMA Fighting). “I’m going to be pissed off at you as a friend, that’s f*cked up.”

“If I did it, which I know damn well I didn’t, I would quit boxing,” Garcia replied. “I didn’t do it. That’s crazy… God is watching me at all times. I’m not going to do something to cheat people. I could have hurt him. I could have killed him. Why the f*ck would I do that? It’s so stupid, I’m not going to do it. Deadass, I would never cheat.”

READ MORE:  Josh Thomson and John McCarthy defend UFC star Michael Chandler amid uproar over adopted children
Jake Paul backed to put up challenge to Conor McGregor in MMA fight

The fight was of epic magnitude for Ryan Garcia, who had the chance to capture his first-ever world title against Haney. However, this opportunity would be denied due to his weight miss on the scales. Now, even the win itself is of question, as obviously, the usage of PEDs would invalidate this impressive victory.

What do you make of these recent events in the boxing world?

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor rips Ryan Garcia in sickening post amid failed drug test: 'Get your head together, I'm gonna smash it in'

Makoa Goble is an American writer born in Virginia Beach, Virginia who grew up in Northern California. A father of two, Makoa is a family man and has had a love of writing and MMA since he was a child himself.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts