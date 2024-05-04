UFC veteran Matt Brown announces decision to retire from MMA: ‘I’m not doing it anymore. I’m out’

Veteran welterweight mainstay and UFC veteran, Matt Brown has today announced his decision to retire from mixed martial arts on his official social media, thanking the promotion and organizational CEO, Dana White for the opportunity to compete inside the Octagon.

Brown, a native of Ohio, had been subject to much speculation regarding his fighting future recently, turning in a brutal first round KO win over fellow veteran, Court McGee back in May of last year at UFC Fight Night Charlotte, earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

Calling time on is career boasting an impressive 29-19 professional record, spanning the course of 43 separate fights, with his knockout win over the previously mentioned, McGee, the Jamesville striker still boasts the record for most finishes via strikes in welterweight history, with 13 separate knockout successes.

Matt Browns confirms UFC retirement today

An alum of The Ultimate Fighter 7 – Brown today on his official social media, announced his decision to call time on his storied mixed martial arts.

“Not doing it again,” Matt Brown posted on his official X account. “I’m out. That’s the announcement. My life will now be dedicated to serving others. Growing others in the martial arts and building businesses that can help the community and the world.”

“Thanks to @danawhite and @ufc for giving me a platform to express myself and my brand but it is time to move to bigger, better things,” Matt Brown posted. “I’ll talke about this on the podcast with @damonmartin and go even deeper when I start my own podcast that I’ve talked about starting for years now lol… Anyway, be prepared for new content and a new Immortal!”



Competing in an official UFC welterweight title eliminator back in 2014 in a Fight Night main event in San Jose, Brown dropped a decision loss to former undisputed titleholder, Robbie Lawler.

Over the course of his storied professional career, Brown has turned in victories over the likes of Douglas Lima, Pete Sell, Stephen Thompson, Jordan Mein, Erick Silva, Tim Means, Diego Sanchez, and Ben Saunders to name a few.

