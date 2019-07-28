Watch: Jon Jones & Corey Anderson Public Confrontation In New Jersey

Spread the word!













Jon Jones’ name has been in headlines recently, and not for good reasons.

“Bones” is being accused of battery by a cocktail waitress stemming from an incident at a strip club in New Mexico earlier this year. However, according to UFC President Dana White, things might not be as bad as they seem.

While that materializes, Jones was recently doing an appearance in New Jersey, when he was interrupted by top-ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson, flanked by some friends. The pair engaged in a verbal back-and-forth which was quickly separated.

Check out the footage here:

Jon Jones is at a signing in NJ and Corey Anderson and some friends came to greet him. pic.twitter.com/j9YEADNAp1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 27, 2019

This led to an online back-and-forth between both Jones and Anderson, the latter of which would, of course, love to land a title shot against the light heavyweight champion next:

“I just came to say “Hi”… @ JonnyBones comes to my town I want to give him a nice warm welcome. But noooo, he got emotional that I know his manager. I’m the victim! And then he insulted my coach @ DanteRiveraMMA …. # ufc # fightme“

“Attention, it worked. Looked like a clown getting booed in his hometown though. Bones-1 Corny Anderson-0. Haters man, keeping me on my toes”

“Will somebody tell his coach he’s not either”

“Funny how now you have something to say on twitter but when I was standing in your face you was so quick to call for security and come at my coach instead of bringing that energy my way. Doink!”

“Let’s see what the @ UFC wants to do”

“When I confronted him for coming to stir up trouble, his response was “I didn’t even say anything” he was such a freaking coward, his coach had bigger balls.”

“. And that maybe changing to Corny soon”

“Oh save it, like you pump anybody up”

“Got you fired up today… and all I did was talk to your manager…and got you watching my twitter…..”

“See what I’m talking about people, so lame. I can’t even talk shit with you, I feel like I’m picking on you. You’re like a child. I’m done.”

“Hahahaha stop it man. Picking on me?! You’ve said ONE thing TO me. Everything else has been directed to other platforms or to the fans. Talk yo shit cuz I’ve yet to hear anything.. You pick on women and 185lbers but yet to bring shit my way. Them drugs got you trippin again?”

“Fake news. My words to you were “what you mad cuz I’m talking to your manager? You’re not the only one who know people.” You replied “don’t come in here talking shit this isnt the place….”. I then I said “why u mad? I ain’t even said anything to you yet.” Confront me?. QUIT IT!”

Do you think a bout between Jones and Anderson could be next?