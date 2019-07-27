Dana White Reacts To Video Footage Of Alleged Jon Jones Battery Incident

Spread the word!













Jon Jones has been charged with battery over a strip club incident. But, UFC president, Dana White doesn’t believe it is a big deal.

As soon as the allegations came out, Jones and his representatives denied them almost immediately. Then, MMA Junkie spoke to different defense lawyers in the New Mexico-area, where “Bones” lives, and neither thought it was a big deal.

“There’s something blatantly missing: his side of the story,” Roman R. Romero said. “This is a fight town. We love our fighters. Everyone knows that during the relevant time period, Jon Jones is prepping for a very important fight. Super easy dude to find. Anyone could have walked into Jackson-Wink and found him wrestling, if you’re actually looking for him.”

Although all sides from Jones’ camp are denying it, it will still have to play out in court. But, according to White, from the video clips he saw of the incident, he doesn’t think it is a big deal. Nor, will Jones be in trouble.

“Some of the videos are coming back. I’ve seen some videos (of what happened). I don’t want to talk about it, because I don’t want to hurt his case or whatever, but it’s unfortunate that, when you’re famous, these type of things happen to you,” White told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “From what I’ve seen so far, when it all surfaces and comes to the top … how should I word this … looks good for Jon.

“Looks very, very good for Jon Jones. It’s quite sad actually.”

What do you make of Dana White’s comments about the Jon Jones situation?