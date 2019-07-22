Jon Jones Charged With Battery, Allegedly Put Cocktail Waitress In Chokehold

Spread the word!













Jon Jones appears to be in hot water yet again.

According to KRQE News 13, Jones has been charged with one count of battery stemming from an April incident at a strip club. Jones has not been arrested as of this writing. A cocktail waitress working at TD’s Eubank Showclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico called police to her home and alleged that the light heavyweight champion “slapped her inappropriately” and “pulled her down to his lap and kissed her neck.”

She also told police that Jones placed her in a chokehold and lifted her up off the ground. “Bones” did not appear at a bond arraignment at Albuquerque Metropolitan Court on June 11. The following day, a bench warrant was issued against the 32-year-old. The court tried sending Jones a letter later that month, but it bounced back on June 24.

KRQE News 13 reports that Jones paid the $300 cash bond on Sunday (July 21, 2019) at the Metropolitan Court. Jones spokesperson, James Hallinan, released the following statement responding to the “false accusation”:

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

The warrant was lifted after Jones paid the $300 bond. Thanks to Bloody Elbow, you can check out a document from the Jones case below:

This isn’t Jones’ first run-in with the law. He was arrested for a DWI in 2012 and also turned himself in after a hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman in 2015. Jones last competed earlier this month at UFC 239 in which he successfully defended his 205-pound title against Thiago Santos via split decision.

It remains to be seen what’s next for “Bones” inside the Octagon, with talk of a heavyweight jump circulating around.

What do you think about Jones being charged with battery for the April incident?