Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been on a Twitter rampage since last night after the heavyweight title bout.

Right after Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champ, Jones fired off a series of tweets in reference to a future bout between him and Ngannou and how he wants to be paid for it.

This morning Jones has picked up from where he left off last night. Continuing to hit on the same themes as his tweets last night.

Let’s not forget Stipe lost to DC. Stipe only defended his belt like five times to my 15. The man showed up at 230 to fight against Francis. He is no Jon Jones, I want this fight, excited to see what the UFC think it’s worth — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I’ve been talking about getting paid more for over a year now, has nothing to do with France is winning the belt. I fear no man, i’ve been beating up on heavy weight since I was a skinny kid. Gain all this size and strength just to suddenly be afraid? Sure let’s switch narrative — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Then Jones responses to a fan that asked if he could handle Ngannou’s power.

Bro I’ve gotten out of the way from much faster punchers. And I have a pretty solid chin. Let’s not forget fight IQ, reach, speed, distance. I’m not going to just stand there like stipe did. https://t.co/szqyJMtUjA — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

It does seem like Jones is ready for a fight at heavyweight but wants to see a significant raise for it.

UFC President Dana White does want to make the fight. He even told Jones to call UFC Vice President Hunter Campbell last night to book the fight but has said in the past that he has his doubts when it comes to negotiating with Jones.

White even said at the post fight press conference that Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis is the fight to make next in that division.

With all of this being said, Jones vs Ngannou would be the biggest fight the UFC could book right now.

Ngannou said he would be ready to defend his belt by July or August of this year. Jones has not fought since February of 2020, when he beat Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision.

It does seem like all parties want this fight to happen. It looks like we might have some speed bumps in the lead up to this bout but hopefully everyone can agree to give the fans what they want.

How do you think wins in a potential fight for the heavyweight title? Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou?