Dana White is hoping to book the newly crowned heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in another highly anticipated rematch for his first title defence.

Ngannou captured UFC gold in emphatic fashion last night. The Cameroonian knockout artist displayed a new calm approach and some wrestling skills in the first round of his rematch with Stipe Miocic. In round two Ngannou let his hands fly with devastating consequences. The 34-year-old dropped Miocic who quickly popped back up and landed a shot of his own. As the champ ran in to follow up he was caught clean by Ngannou and knocked out cold.

Speaking post-fight Ngannou revealed his preference would be to make a first title defence against former light-heavyweight king Jon Jones.

The UFC president had a different idea when speaking with media post-fight.

“Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, but if Jon Jones really wants that fight, and listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it, and I put on the weight and this and that – do you want the fight?” White asked at the post-fight press conference. “I promise you we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight.

Ngannou and Lewis previously fought at UFC 226. ‘The Black Beast’ picked up a unanimous decision win in a fight which is widely regarded as one of the worst of all time. But, White insists that is the fight we’ll get unless Jones makes an effort to secure a heavyweight title shot.

“If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s got to do is call and do it. It’s easy to say you want the fight, but if you really want the fight, Francis Ngannou is the heavyweight champion of the world right now. All he’s got to do is pick up the phone and call [UFC EVP and Chief Business Officer] Hunter [Campbell] and we can get the deal done.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you agree with Dana White? Is Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis II the fight to make?