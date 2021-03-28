Jon Jones just wants to be paid.

Following Francis Ngannou’s scary but impressive knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to become the new heavyweight champion, Jones — who is more than likely next in line — tweeted saying to show him the money.

When UFC president Dana White was made aware of those comments in the post-fight press conference, he shed doubts as to whether Jones really wanted to fight Ngannou.

“Listen, I can sit here all day and tell you what does ‘show me the money’ mean? I tell you guys this all the time, you can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” White responded.

“… If he really wants the [Ngannou] fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s got to do is call and do it. … Francis Ngannou is the heavyweight champion of the world right now, all he’s got to do is pick up the phone and we can get the deal done.”

Of course, this is something White stated last year as well when Jones looked set to move up and face Ngannou only for negotiations to fail.

And naturally, Jones wasn’t happy about White’s renewed implications as he went on a tweeting rampage.

“If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid.

“I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid.

“why does a fighter have to be afraid the second he mentions he wants to get paid his worth. What an insult.

“Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected. Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scare.

“I’ve been working my butt off, gained all this weight. Have never lost a fight before. Now all of a sudden I am scared. What bullshit.”

Jones has already deleted some tweets as well, but we can expect more tweets to follow in the coming hours, let alone the coming days.

Do you agree with White? Or do you believe Jones deserves to be paid his worth to fight Ngannou?