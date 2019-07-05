Jon Jones Says He’s A Bad Guy ‘Trying To Be Good’

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he’s a bad guy trying to be good.

There’s no doubt that Jones is the greatest talent the UFC has ever seen and arguably the greatest of all time. However, it’s his antics outside the Octagon that have made him a polarizing figure within the combat sports world, be it his failed drug tests or actions that have led to arrests.

Many have criticized “Bones” in the past for being religious, and yet, getting in trouble at the same time. Most recently, Luke Rockhold even labeled him as fake. For his part, though, Jones seems to have gotten his life back on track. And when asked if deep down, he felt he was a good guy trying to be bad or a bad guy trying to be good, Jones responded:

“That’s a good question,” Jones said during a recent UFC 239 media scrum. “I think I am a bad guy that’s trying to be good. Just because religiously, we’re all sinners. We’re all sinners. We’re born into sin. It’s our nature to sin. And it’s a decision to do the right thing when no one is looking.

“So, I think all of us, as humans, none of us are sh*t. It’s our choice to try to be more than. So, I would have to say I lean closer to being an imperfect human that’s trying to do the right things and be good.”

Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Do you agree with Jones that he is a bad guy trying to be good?