Jon Jones Calls Daniel Cormier Heavyweight Fight ‘My Greatest Chance Of Losing’

Jon Jones has never lost in the Octagon, but believes Daniel Cormier has the best chance if they fought at heavyweight.

Jones is regarded as the greatest fighter of all time with the only blemish on his 24-1-1 record being a disqualification against Matt Hamill.

The most the current light heavyweight champion has ever been tested was his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson, as well as arguably his two fights with longtime rival Cormier. “Bones” would beat Cormier via unanimous decision in their first meeting before knocking him out in a highly-competitive rematch two years later. It was later overturned, however, due to failed drug tests.

Since then, Cormier has moved up to heavyweight and looked even better now that he’s no longer compromised by a strenuous weight cut. Currently the heavyweight champion, “DC” is scheduled to face Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 241.

Cormier recently ruled out a heavyweight fight with Jones, stating if they ever fought, he would want it to be at light heavyweight. However, Jones is doubtful.

“He says it, but there’s no way he’s coming back to light heavyweight,” Jones said in a recent interview on BT Sport. “To commit your life to lose that type of weight and to come up short again would be so devastating. It would take an incredible amount of courage to attempt it, and to come up short would just be so devastating. I doubt he would put himself through that for the third time.”

Not Giving Cormier An Advantage

Losing to Jones at heavyweight would be even more devastating.

However, the Endicott native acknowledges that Cormier would have significant advantages over him at that weight class, which is why he wouldn’t be open to it.

“Not as devastating as that [losing at heavyweight], no,” Jones said laughing. “But me coming up short, I’m a realist. Daniel Cormier is a special athlete and everyone can be beat. I think my greatest chance of losing would be to a guy like Daniel Cormier, with giving him a power and strength advantage over me, it just doesn’t make sense.

“Right now I make light heavyweight very easily and it just wouldn’t make no sense to fight a guy who I think technically [is] on your level, and to give him a size advantage, I’m not doing it. I’m not doing it. I’m sure my fans don’t like to hear me talk like that, but that’s just me being a realist and being respectful to Daniel’s abilities.”

DC to beat Stipe? 🤔

Jones 🆚 DC III? 🤔



"DC is a special athlete, I don't think most guys would beat him!"



It’s rare to see Jones being so respectful of Cormier, but it’s certainly a welcome sight given how heated the two’s rivalry has been over the years.

As for Cormier’s next fight, Jones believes Miocic will perform better but still expects a win for the champion.

“I think Stipe will put up a better fight but I do think DC will win again,” Jones added. “DC is an extraordinary athlete. His flexibility and his speed for the way he’s built. It doesn’t really make sense. Even his endurance for the way he’s built. He’s a special athlete. I don’t think most guys will beat DC.”