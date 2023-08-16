Undisputed heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound kingpin, Jon Jones has opened, and still currently remains a significant betting favorite to defeat former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic in the pair’s championship offing at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, is currently scheduled to headline UFC 295 on November 11. from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, taking on the returning Ohio native, Miocic in ‘The Big Apple’.

Last time out, the Endicott native managed to strike vacant heavyweight gold in his divisional bow at UFC 285 back in March, submitting former interim champion, Ciryl Gane with a stunning first round guillotine choke.

The victory came as Jon Jones’ first since 2020 – having spent over three years away from action amid negotiation woes with the organization.

As for Miocic, the Euclid veteran has been sidelined himself since 2021, where he dropped the title to former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s rematch, with the Batié native springing with a shocking second round KO in the main event of UFC 260.

Jon Jones remains betting favorite to defeat Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

And after initially opening as a massive betting favorite to defeat Miocic at UFC 295 in November, Jon Jones has drifted as high as a -340 betting favorite to beat the former, with the challenger currently sat as a +320 betting underdog at the time of publication.

Prior to his championship win in a heavyweight divisional bow at UFC 285 back in March, Jones had turned in a very close, unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in Texas back in 2020, narrowly emerging from 'The Lone Star State' with his championship in tow after a hard-fougth five round showing.

Prior to his championship win in a heavyweight divisional bow at UFC 285 back in March, Jones had turned in a very close, unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in Texas back in 2020, narrowly emerging from ‘The Lone Star State’ with his championship in tow after a hard-fougth five round showing.

The successful title defense followed off the back of another close split judging win over recent PFL acquisition, Thiago Santos in July of the previous annum, as Jones continued to defend his light heavyweight crown, following another decision win over the veteran, Anthony Smith.

Himself a two-time undisputed heavyweight gold holder during his lengthy tenure with the UFC, Miocic has faced a former two-weight champion and common-foe of Jones during his stint with the promotion in the form of Daniel Cormier, twice defeating the Louisiana native with a knockout and decision win, respectively.

Over the course of his tenure with the promotion, Miocic has defeated the who’s who of heavyweight competition, including current KSW champion, Phil De Fries, as well as Roy Nelson, Gabriel Gonzaga, Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Francis Ngannou, and the aforenoted, Cormier.

Jon Jones, as mentioned a prior light heavyweight titleholder, still holds the record as the youngest champion in Octagon antiquity back in 2011, defeating Brazilian icon, Shogun Rua at just 23 years of age to scoop undisputed light heavyweight spoils.

