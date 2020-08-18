Former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has challenged the 205lb fighters to try and match the success he enjoyed as champion for the chance to win $100,000.

On Monday evening Jones revealed he was officially relinquishing his light-heavyweight belt after months of speculation due to an ongoing feud with the UFC, he said.

“Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.”

Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz are expected to face off for the vacant title at UFC 253 on September 26 – although this has not been officially confirmed by the UFC.

In a parting statement to his former rivals Jones invited them to try and replicate his success and promised a hefty donation to a charity chosen by the man who manages to do so.

“First light heavyweight to win six championships in a row I’ll pay $100,000 to whatever charity of their liking I’ll be waiting,” Jon Jones wrote on Twitter.

“was going to challenge a light heavyweight to beat my world championship record. But, we all know that’s probably not happening in this lifetime.

“Seriously, I challenge you guys to go out there and be great too. It’s going to be awesome watching with that cheeseburger in my hand.”

Jones will now re-open talks for a move to the heavyweight division.

“Just had a really positive conversation with UFC. Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins,” Jones wrote on social media.

Do you think anyone will be able to match the achievements of Jon Jones in the UFC light heavyweight division?