Jon Jones Accepts Alex Pereira’s Challenge After UFC 321 Disappointment

Following a chaotic conclusion to UFC 321, former heavyweight champion Jon Jones has accepted light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s callout for a potential showdown at the UFC’s historic White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026.

UFC 321

The exchange occurred in the wake of Saturday’s disappointing main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, where Tom Aspinall’s first defense of the undisputed heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane ended in a no contest after an accidental double eye poke at 4:35 of the opening round. The foul left Aspinall unable to see out of his right eye.

Pereira reacted to the anticlimactic ending by taking to Instagram, where he posted a cryptic message calling for change in the heavyweight division. The Brazilian champion wrote, “Let’s Make the heavyweight Division Great Again!” accompanied by three emojis — a stone face representing his nickname “Poatan,” a bone referencing Jones’s “Bones” moniker, and a white house symbol indicating his desired location for the fight.

​Jones responded swiftly on Twitter, expressing his acceptance of the challenge. “Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House,” Jones wrote. “I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance.”

Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance. — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2025

UFC White House Event and Jon Jones’s Complicated Status

The UFC White House card represents a significant moment for the promotion, scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. The event is being planned in celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence, with weigh-ins expected at the Lincoln Memorial and fighters walking to the octagon from the Oval Office.

​However, UFC CEO Dana White has expressed serious reservations about booking Jones for the landmark event. At a press conference following UFC 319 in August, White stated he would set “billion to one” odds on Jones appearing at the White House card, citing the fighter’s history of unreliability due to legal troubles and past issues that have affected his availability.

​”Let me ask you, what do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?” White said at the time. “I already said that I don’t trust him, and you’re asking me what could he do for me to trust him in the next three months? You don’t trust him! I don’t talk to him, either. I haven’t talked to him at all.”

​Jones retired from active competition in June 2025 rather than accept a heavyweight title unification bout against Aspinall, who held the interim championship for a record 535 days. Following his retirement announcement, Jones was elevated from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion. Shortly after retiring, however, Jones expressed interest in returning specifically for the White House event.

​Alex Pereira’s Heavyweight Ambitions and Recent Success

Pereira’s callout comes after he reclaimed the light heavyweight title at UFC 320 on October 4, delivering a devastating first-round knockout of Magomed Ankalaev just 80 seconds into their rematch. The victory was a stunning reversal from their first encounter at UFC 313 in March, where Ankalaev won by unanimous decision to claim the belt.

​The Brazilian champion revealed at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference that he had originally planned to call out Jones immediately after his victory, but refrained out of respect following the recent death of Jones’s brother, Arthur Jones, on October 3.

​Pereira has been vocal about his desire to move up to heavyweight, a decision that would see him attempt to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. The 38-year-old fighter is already the ninth fighter in UFC history to capture championships in two weight divisions, having held both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

​White has been lukewarm about Pereira’s heavyweight aspirations. Before UFC 320, the UFC CEO revealed that Pereira approached him requesting a heavyweight fight, to which White responded, “How about you win tonight first, and then we’ll talk about heavyweight?”

​”He was a middleweight and he’s going to jump up two weight classes in the UFC,” White explained. “It’s not like jumping up two weight classes in boxing. It’s a big jump. It’s not that I have any reservations about it. He’s in a division that there’s still some interesting fights. I just don’t see why, unless he wants to retire, why throwing him in at heavyweight makes any sense other than I just end up saying he wants to do it so bad, I’ll just say yes.”

​Despite White’s hesitation, he has praised Pereira as an invaluable asset to the organization. “This guy has been exceptional for us,” White said. “He traveled from Australia on vacation to step in because someone withdrew. He competes even when he’s injured. He’s eager to face anyone and is keen on moving up to heavyweight. He’s a tremendous asset to have in this organization.”

​Heavyweight Division in Disarray

The no-contest result at UFC 321 has left the heavyweight division in a state of uncertainty. White confirmed at the post-fight press conference that a rematch between Aspinall and Gane would be arranged, though the timing remains unclear.

​Saturday’s outcome adds to what has been a frustrating year for the heavyweight division. Aspinall became the longest-serving interim champion in UFC history before being elevated to undisputed champion following Jones’s retirement. The no-contest at UFC 321 means the division remains without a clear direction, with Aspinall hospitalized after the fight due to facial injuries from the eye poke.

​According to current UFC rankings updated October 21, 2025, Gane is ranked as the number one heavyweight contender, followed by Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, and Jailton Almeida in the top five.

​The Matchup and Its Implications

A potential fight between Jones and Pereira would represent one of the biggest superfights in UFC history, pitting two of the sport’s most dominant champions against each other. Jones holds significant advantages in wrestling and grappling, while Pereira is regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in combat sports history.

​Former UFC fighter Matt Brown analyzed the potential matchup, stating, “The matchup is literally the nightmare matchup for Alex Pereira. Jon is as big, probably a little bit bigger than Alex Pereira. At heavyweight, certainly bigger. A million times better wrestler. There’s no way in hell that Alex has wrestling at Jon Jones‘ level at this point.

​However, Pereira’s devastating knockout power gives him a chance in any fight. The Brazilian holds a professional MMA record of 13-3, with the majority of his wins coming by way of knockout. In kickboxing, he was a former world middleweight and light heavyweight champion, and remains the first and only fighter to have held Glory titles in two weight classes simultaneously.

​Whether the fight materializes remains uncertain, particularly given White’s stated reluctance to book Jones for the White House card and his hesitation about Pereira moving to heavyweight. However, the public exchange between the two champions following UFC 321’s disappointing conclusion has generated significant buzz and added another compelling storyline to the heavyweight division’s ongoing saga.