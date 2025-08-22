Johnny Walker Recalls Getting Robbed at Gunpoint In Brazil

UFC contender Johnny Walker found early success in the promotion, racking up exciting wins over stiff competition. Notable victories include knockout wins over future title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. and Paul Craig.

However, after suffering back-to-back knockout losses, Walker switched camps in search of the missing ingredient to bring better results inside the cage. Now, he’s set to make his return to the Octagon this Saturday against China’s Zhang Mingyang at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Zhang. Zhang enters the bout on an impressive 12-fight finish streak.

Ahead of the fight, Johnny Walker sat down with acclaimed MMA coach Eric Nicksick on his show Verse Us with Eric Nicksick. Nicksick, who coaches at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, is the head coach to several notable fighters, including champions Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland, as well as Dan Ige – and now, Johnny Walker.

During their conversation, Johnny Walker spoke on a wide range of topics, including how training has evolved with age, earning early finishes, and facing increasingly tougher competition. Eventually, the discussion turned personal, as Walker opened up about his upbringing in Rio de Janeiro, sharing some of the “crazy experiences” he had while growing up in Brazil.

“I got robbed at gunpoint” : Johnny Walker

“I’ve had crazy experiences growing up. I got robbed at gunpoint in Brazil once. It was scary, especially not speaking the language. But Brazil is beautiful, diverse, and I love the people and the food,” Walker recalled. He further elaborated, “When I first started MMA, I was working construction – waking up at 5 a.m., lifting weights, working all day, and then training at night. I wasn’t gifted; I just learned quickly and enjoyed the process.”

Rio de Janeiro is known for its beauty, but it also faces high crime rates. Last year alone, there were 2,532 registered shootings. While Brazil is undoubtedly a beautiful country, visitors should exercise caution when traveling from abroad. Statistics show that the number of civilians killed by police has more than quadrupled since 2020, with approximately 1,200 civilian deaths each year.

Despite these challenges, Brazil has forged many of the sport’s greatest legends. The tough upbringing and harsh environment seem to mold natural-born fighters. Since the inception of the UFC, Brazilian athletes have captured 24 division titles. It’s also the birthplace of Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a foundational element of modern MMA.

Walker’s experiences aren’t unique, but his focus on the beauty of his country and the rewards of hard work speaks volumes about his character.