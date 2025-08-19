Watch: China’s Zhang Mingyang’s Knockouts – First-Round Finishes Define Rising UFC Star

Zhang Mingyang has turned early stoppages into the defining feature of his mixed martial arts career. Of his 19 professional victories, 13 have come by knockout and all 18 of his wins across major promotions ended inside the opening round. That statistic grabbed the attention of UFC matchmakers and fans alike, and it has shaped the 26-year-old’s approach from his first bouts in the Chinese regional scene to his latest showings under the UFC banner.

Zhang Mingyang Knockouts

Mingyang made his professional debut in late 2014 at age 16. His breakthrough came on June 9, 2022, when he faced George Tokkos on Road to UFC Season 1. Despite entering as the underdog, Zhang landed a decisive overhand right to end the fight at 3:57 of the opening round, becoming the first Chinese fighter to secure a UFC contract through the series. That score put him on the roster of the world’s largest MMA promotion with a perfect first-round finish rate in high-profile bouts.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 26: (L-R) Zhang Mingyang of China elbows Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Zhang’s UFC debut against Brendson Ribeiro at UFC 298 on February 17, 2024, followed the same script. He needed just 1:41 to dispatch his opponent with punches, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. Six months later, he traveled to Macau and used an elbow strike to stop Ozzy Diaz at 2:25 of round one, again capturing a performance award. Across his three UFC outings, he has spent just over eight minutes inside the Octagon, with his longest fight lasting only 3:57. Most recently he knocked out former contender Anthony Smith in Round 1.

MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (R-L) Zhang Mingyang of China punches Ozzy Diaz in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Behind the first-round finishes lies a methodical preparation process. Zhang credits detailed film study and targeted drills for his ability to spot openings early in fights. “You need to study more about your opponent, and then you can find the holes in their game. When you get into the fight, you can read the opening and finish him,” he said in a post-fight interview.

“Mountain Tiger” Zhang’s upcoming main event against Johnny Walker on August 23, 2025, will test whether his early-finish blueprint can carry him past established contenders. Walker, known for his own heavy hands, presents a stylistic mirror to Zhang’s power game. Should Zhang score another first-round victory, he would extend a streak that bridges his regional beginnings and UFC performances, reinforcing the notion that his signature approach remains viable against increasingly tougher competition.

China’s Zhang’s record speaks for itself: he loves first-round knockouts, and he has made them his trademark.