Johnny Walker Learned English the Tinder Way – Swipe Right for Language Skills

Johnny Walker’s linguistic journey began when he moved from Brazil to Scotland as part of his MMA career development. While many fighters struggle with English for years, Walker found success through an unconventional combination of the popular language app Duolingo and endless conversations with Scottish women on the dating platform Tinder. According to Walker, this dual approach made him fluent in just three months.

Johnny Walker Learned English on Tinder

“I learned English mostly from Duolingo and Tinder,” Walker confessed during a recent podcast appearance. “Tinder really helped me practice English with girls. It was powerful and effective.” The 6’6″ fighter claims he racked up 100 matches while living in Scotland, joking that being “a gringo” gave him an exotic edge over the local competition.

The timing couldn’t be better for Walker’s improved communication skills, as he faces a pivotal moment in his career this Saturday. UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang takes place August 23 at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in China, where Walker headlines against rising Chinese knockout artist Zhang Mingyang. The stakes are enormous for the Brazilian, who has endured a rough patch including back-to-back knockout losses to Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev.

Zhang presents a major challenge for Walker’s comeback attempt. The 27-year-old Chinese fighter nicknamed “Mountain Tiger” has finished all 19 of his professional victories, with 13 coming by knockout. More impressively, Zhang has never seen a second round in his UFC career, dispatching Brendson Ribeiro, Ozzy Diaz, and former title contender Anthony Smith all in the opening frame. His striking statistics are staggering – 64% accuracy while landing 10.91 significant strikes per minute.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 21: Johnny Walker of Brazil prepares to face Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Walker’s recent struggles make Saturday’s fight feel like a crossroads moment. The 33-year-old Brazilian hasn’t competed since suffering a first-round knockout loss to Oezdemir in June 2024. His current ranking sits at number 13 in the light heavyweight division, while Zhang holds the 14th spot and could crack the top 10 with a victory on home soil.

The Brazilian’s early UFC run was spectacular, earning three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses with knockouts over Khalil Rountree Jr., Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov. That momentum came to a crashing halt when Walker celebrated his Cirkunov victory with his signature dance moves and dislocated his shoulder in the process. The injury seemed to mark a turning point, as Walker has gone 4-6 since that celebration mishap.

Walker’s path to UFC stardom began in humble circumstances. The former construction worker from Brazil initially took up dancing to meet girls and improve his social skills. When a coach at a shared gym space noticed his athleticism, Walker transitioned into Muay Thai, then MMA, turning professional without ever fighting amateur. His journey took him across continents – from Brazil to Scotland, England, Ireland, Russia, and now Las Vegas, where he trains with renowned coach Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture.

The language barrier could have derailed Walker’s UFC aspirations early. Many foreign fighters struggle to connect with English-speaking audiences, limiting their marketability and earning potential. Walker’s Tinder experiment, while unconventional, solved this problem efficiently. His improved English skills have made him one of the more quotable personalities in the light heavyweight division, capable of promoting fights and connecting with fans worldwide.