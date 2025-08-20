Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang in Shanghai, on Saturday, 23rd August 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Date : Sat, August 23, 2025

: Sat, August 23, 2025 Location : Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China

: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 6 a.m. ET Prelims 3 a.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 6 a.m. ET Prelims 3 a.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 11 a.m. GMT Prelims 8 a.m.

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Full Fight Card

Main Card

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang: Light Heavyweight Main Event

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling: Featherweight

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta: Heavyweight

Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas: Flyweight

Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie: Welterweight

Prelims

Maheshate vs. Gauge Young: Lightweight

Charles Johnson vs. Lone’er Kavanagh: Flyweight

Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard: Lightweight

Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus: Middleweight

Yizha vs. Westin Wilson: Featherweight

Xiao Long vs. SuYoung You: Bantamweight

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay: Light Heavyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Tale of the Tape

Name: Johnny Walker Zhang Mingyang Country: Brazil China Age: 33 27 Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Weight: 206 lb (93 kg; 14.7 st) 205 lb (93 kg; 14 st 9 lb) Reach: 82 in (208 cm) 75 in (191 cm)

Betting Odds

The upcoming UFC fight between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang is set to headline UFC Fight Night on August 23, 2025, at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China. This fight is particularly significant as it marks Zhang Mingyang’s first UFC main event and is a huge step in his rising career in the light heavyweight division.

According to Betway, China’s Zhang Mingyang is listed at 2/7 with Johnny Walker at 11/4. The betting odds for the UFC fight between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang heavily favor Zhang Mingyang. As of August 2025, Zhang is the strong favorite with odds around -350 to -400, depending on the sportsbook, meaning you would need to bet about $350 to $400 to win $100 on him. In contrast, Johnny Walker is the underdog with odds roughly between +275 and +310, so a $100 bet on Walker could win you $275 to $310 if he pulls off an upset.

The expected method of victory from betting predictions mainly leans toward Zhang winning by knockout, particularly in the first round, continuing his trend of quick finishes. Walker is known for his explosive striking but has vulnerabilities that could make him susceptible to a knockout in return.

Over time, Walker’s odds have declined due to his recent performances and losses, while Zhang’s have improved as he climbed the ranks and racked up impressive UFC finishes. The line has stabilized with Zhang consistently favored as fight day approaches. Some suggest that there could be value in betting on Walker for an underdog payout, but the consensus remains that Zhang is the safer bet given his current form and knockout streak.

Stylistically, this battle pits Walker’s height, reach, and unpredictable striking against Zhang’s aggression, power, and finishing prowess. Analysts expect Walker to try and use his jab and reach to keep Zhang at bay, but if Zhang can close the distance and get inside, his power could be devastating, especially given Walker’s history of knockout losses.

The stakes for this fight are high, particularly for Zhang, who looks to cement himself as a serious contender in the UFC light heavyweight division after a string of swift knockouts. For Walker, it’s about proving he still belongs at this level and using his size and reach to counter Zhang’s aggression while avoiding getting caught by Zhang’s powerful strikes.

The fight will be broadcast live from Shanghai on August 23, 2025.

Start date and time

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang takes place on Saturday, 23rd August 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. The main card will start at 6 a.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 11 a.m. GMT.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Shanghai i or plan to attend Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang is live on ESPN+. In the UK, you will be able to watch it on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang

The next event after Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang is Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho on September 6th at the Accor Arena, Paris, France.